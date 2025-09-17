Transit police arrest suspect who shoved elderly woman off bus

BOSTON — MBTA Transit Police announced that they have arrested the woman who shoved an elderly woman off a bus.

Transit Police detectives have located & arrested subject. She is in custody. TY #MBTA https://t.co/y6AIal6WNa — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 17, 2025

The incident occurred on September 8th, when surveillance video from a Boston bus captured a woman shoving an elderly woman out the front door.

Cell phone video recorded on board shows the suspect on the phone, cursing out loud and repeatedly demanding that the elderly woman get off the bus.

On Monday, transit police shared photos of the suspect, asking for information regarding the incident.

ID Sought re: A&B on an Elderly Person w/injuries. 9/8 1PM MLK/Warren Street. This SP violently shoved the V off an #MBTA causing injuries. SP was w/an infant during assault. Recognize her? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. U can remain anonymous. Let's ID her!! pic.twitter.com/tPT4z6Da3W — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 15, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

