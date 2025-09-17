Local

Transit police arrest suspect who shoved elderly woman off bus

By Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — MBTA Transit Police announced that they have arrested the woman who shoved an elderly woman off a bus.

The incident occurred on September 8th, when surveillance video from a Boston bus captured a woman shoving an elderly woman out the front door.

Cell phone video recorded on board shows the suspect on the phone, cursing out loud and repeatedly demanding that the elderly woman get off the bus.

On Monday, transit police shared photos of the suspect, asking for information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

