New video shows forceful shove that sent elderly woman flying off bus in Boston

BOSTON — Cell phone video captured on board a Boston bus shows the forceful shove that sent an elderly woman flying onto the concrete.

MBTA Transit Police are still searching for the woman who shoved that older victim out the front door of the 28 bus in Roxbury last week.

Surveillance video shows the victim landing face-first on the sidewalk at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Warren Street on September 8th.

New footage that’s now surfacing from a fellow passenger on board the bus shows the hostile confrontation before the woman was pushed off.

Transit police released images on Monday of the suspect believed to be responsible.

Witnesses said that the woman was with an infant and pushed the older woman’s shopping cart off the bus.

The cell phone video recorded on board shows the suspect on the phone, cursing out loud and repeatedly demanding that the elderly woman get off the bus.

The victim stands in place near the front door and holds on as the suspect tries to force her off.

A final forceful shove then sends the innocent woman flying out the front door.

“The world’s angry, and it needs to stop. It’s sickening,” said Maryanne Eagle. “I think it’s disgusting.”

Some commuters who ride the same bus said they recognize the woman whom Transit Police are trying to track down.

“I see that girl a lot of times,” said Dorothy Stringer. “Her attitude needs to change. She needs anger management.”

Some people are now asking why the bus driver didn’t intervene.

MBTA Transit Police have not answered that question, nor have they released the current condition of the elderly woman who was seriously hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 222-1050.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group