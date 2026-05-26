Funeral arrangements announced for Boston firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr.

BOSTON — Funeral arrangements for Boston firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr. have been announced.

A wake will be held on Sunday, May 31, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Saint Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury.

A funeral mass for Firefighter Kilduff will be held on Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral of the Holy Cross, 1400 Washington Street, Boston.

Kilduff, 53, a 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, died after falling from the third floor of a home on Treadway Road while battling the blaze.

The Boston Firefighters Union President Sam Dillon recently spoke with Boston 25 News about Kilduff’s legacy and the impact he had on the firefighting community.

Dillon described Kilduff as the “heart of the firehouse,” saying he represented everything people expect from a Boston firefighter.

Dillon said Kilduff will receive the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a public servant in the city of Boston.

Kilduff is survived by his adult son and daughter. He was also a member of Boston Firefighters Local 718, the International Association of Firefighters, and the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

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