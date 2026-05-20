Another day of heat & storms

WEATHER ALERT: STILL SUMMER-LIKE WEDNESDAY

Plan on a snappy warm up again today. Near record highs around 90 are expected in the Boston area, even warmer in interior southeastern MA!

Mostly sunny skies will last this morning with storms bubbling up again this afternoon noon through 8 PM in southern New England. The best chance for a storm (or two) in the Boston area will run from 2-5 PM. Be ready for localized downpours, hail and the potential for damaging wind gusts. Mid to late afternoon the threat will drop into southeastern MA with the best chance for a couple severe thunderstorms.

SEASONABLE LATE WEEK

Dew points will fall from the 60s Wednesday to the 30s Thursday - that’s a big drop in humidity!

Clouds will be stubborn tomorrow, but the forecast is likely dry in Boston itself. We may have spotty showers south of the Mass Pike Thursday morning before clearing out. Skies will be a little brighter for those of you traveling into NH, VT, and ME. Plan seasonable highs in the 60s.

Friday will be pleasant, comfortable, and bright.

THIS WEEKEND

It’s a close call whether weekend rain holds off to our south and west or make it in. Right now the forecast favors a dry and mainly cloudy day Saturday, the chance of scattered showers Sunday, and some lingering rain into Memorial Day morning. There’s plenty of room for things to shift, so be sure to check back.

© 2025 Cox Media Group