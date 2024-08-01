‘Tragic & chilling’: Pregnant Lynn woman stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend’s brother, DA says

LYNN, Mass. — A pregnant woman was stabbed to death inside her Lynn home by her ex-boyfriend’s brother on Wednesday morning in a crime that officials are now calling “tragic,” “chilling,” and “horrific.”

Zachary Vozzella, 26, of Lynn, was arraigned Thursday in Lynn District Court on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of 25-year-old Brianna Welsh, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Welsh was found suffering from “multiple sharp force injuries” after her mother requested a well-being check at her apartment at Breakwater North Harbor at 254 Lynnway, Tucker’s office said.

Prosecutors revealed in court that Zachary is the brother of Welsh’s former boyfriend, 24-year-old Brendon Vozzella, who lived in the same unit at Breakwater North Harbor.

Brendon was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a report of a domestic violence incident involving Welsh, according to prosecutors. He was arraigned Wednesday morning on separate charges stemming from that incident including one count of assault and battery on a household member and one count of assault and battery upon a pregnant person.

Prosecutors allege Zachary murdered Welsh while his brother was being held in custody.

Zachary was ultimately arrested for Welsh’s murder after prosecutors said police caught him with a trash bag containing a bloody knife and clothes.

Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said Welsh was expecting a child, calling the incident a “tragic” act of violence.

“The tragic violence that has taken the life of Brianna Welsh and her unborn child has created an unbearable loss for her family,” Essex DA Paul Tucker said in a statement. “While their loss cannot be repaired or remedied, I hope that our efforts to seek justice on her behalf assures them that we and the community support them.”

Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson also offered an apology to Welsh’s family.

“I am so sorry for the devastating loss of Brianna Welsh,” Nicholson said in a statement. “That she was an expectant mother makes this even more tragic, chilling, outrageous, and impossible to comprehend. I appreciate the work of first responders and law enforcement, and while many questions remain to be answered by the ongoing investigation, our city is left with a profound grief.”

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy vowed for justice on Welsh’s behalf.

“I am grateful for the work done by the representatives of the Lynn Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, which led to an arrest for this horrific crime,” Reddy said in a statement. “I want to extend our deepest condolences to Brianna’s family and pledge our continued support as we seek justice on her behalf.”

Zachary is slated to return to court on Sept. 10 for a probable cause hearing. Brendon is due back in court on Aug. 6.

An investigation is ongoing.

