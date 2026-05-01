Mass. traffic alert: 2 separate crashes on I-95 delaying Friday morning commute

WESTWOOD and CANTON, Mass. — Two separate crashes on busy stretches of Interstate 95 in Massachusetts are delaying Friday morning commuters.

The first crash happened on the northbound side of I-95 at Exit 28 in Westwood, where MassDOT said crews were responding to a tractor-trailer fuel spill.

In #Westwood, two right lanes are closed on I-95 NB at exit 28 due to crash with fuel spill. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 1, 2026

Video from the scene showed traffic inching by the crash.

Truck crash involving fuel spill causes major delays on Route 128 Truck crash involving fuel spill causes major delays on Route 128

The second crash also happened on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 25 in Canton, where MassDOT said the three right lanes were closed.

In #Canton, three right lanes closed on I-95 NB at exit 25 due to crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 1, 2026

Video from the scene showed traffic backed up for miles leading up to the crash and multiple emergency vehicles blocking the travel lanes.

Canton crash

Drivers are urged to avoid the crash areas.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crashes.

Investigations are ongoing.

Our traffic reporter, Catherine Parrotta, is providing live updates on Boston 25 Morning News.

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