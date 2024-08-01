Suspicious death under investigation in Lynn, DA says

LYNN, Mass. — Several law enforcement agencies converged on a Lynn apartment complex for a death investigation on Wednesday.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says there’s an active investigation into a suspicious death at the Breakwater North Harbor Apartments on the Lynnway in Lynn.

District Attorney Paul Tucker’s Office was scant on details, and information on the deceased individual were not immediately available.

Police did not say whether an arrest had been made.

Investigators say they will have an update on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

