Lucky scratch: Mass. woman wins big on a $1 lottery ticket

BOSTON — Miriam Toppin Banks bought herself a $1 scratch ticket and won big.

The Quincy resident won a $100 a week for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$100 a Week for Life” $1 instant ticket game, lottery officials said Thursday.

Toppin Banks chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $80,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

Miriam Toppin Banks (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

She told lottery officials that she plans to save the winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dorgan’s Package Store, 664 E Broadway in South Boston.

The store will receive a $1,040 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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