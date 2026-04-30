Lucky scratch: Mass. woman wins big on a $1 lottery ticket

BOSTON — Miriam Toppin Banks bought herself a $1 scratch ticket and won big.
The Quincy resident won a $100 a week for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$100 a Week for Life” $1 instant ticket game, lottery officials said Thursday.
Toppin Banks chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $80,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.
She told lottery officials that she plans to save the winnings.
The winning ticket was purchased at Dorgan’s Package Store, 664 E Broadway in South Boston.
The store will receive a $1,040 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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