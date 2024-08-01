Man facing murder charge after woman found stabbed to death in her Lynn home, DA says

LYNN, Mass. — A man has been arrested on a charge of murder after a woman was found stabbed to death inside her home in Lynn on Wednesday morning, authorities announced Thursday.

Zachary Vozzella, 46, of Lynn, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Lynn District Court on charges including murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Brianna Welsh, also of Lynn, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Welsh was found suffering from what authorities “believe to be multiple stab wounds” after her mother requested a well-being check at her apartment at Breakwater North Harbor at 254 Lynnway, Tucker’s office said.

Vozella was taken into custody following an investigation by the Lynn Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation into Welsh’s death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

