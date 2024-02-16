Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A clipper system swept through Massachusetts overnight and left behind a fresh coating of snow in many communities.

While this winter storm was weak in comparison with the nor’easter that whacked southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday, Bay Staters did have to brush off their vehicles before heading to work and school.

Here are some snow reports received by Boston 25:

Charlemont: 3 inches

Amesbury: 2 inches

Ashby: 2 inches

Haverhill: 2 inches

Barre: 1.6 inches

Sterling: 1.5 inches

Westminster: 1.5 inches

Kingston: 1.3 inches

Newburyport: 1.2 inches

Reading: 1 inch

Gloucester: 1 inch

Hamilton: 1 inch

Pepperell: 1 inch

Bellingham: 1 inch

Andover: 1 inch

Holden: 1 inch

Petersham: 1 inch

Hatfield: 1 inch

Strong wind gusts will persist through the day Friday. A wind advisory is in place.

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

