Town-by-town reports: These southern New England communities have received the most snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some parts of southern New England are getting significant snowfall Tuesday after the track of the nor’easter shifted southward.

More than a foot of snow was on the ground in Connecticut by early afternoon, while parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts had already seen more than 9 inches of snow.

Snowfall totals will be lesser than previously expected in Massachusetts because the storm moved into the region overnight on a more southerly track.

Southeastern parts of Massachusetts could see up to 9 inches of snow before the storm blows out of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm, high wind, and coastal flood warnings across the Bay State.

Below is a town-by-town look at the highest snowfall reports from across the region, as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS:

Connecticut

Farmington -- 15.5 inches

West Hartford -- 15.2 inches

East Windsor -- 12.5 inches

Bristol -- 12 inches

Ashford -- 12 inches

Southington -- 11.5 inches

Coventry -- 11.5 inches

Pomfret -- 11.5 inches

Tolland -- 12.5 inches

Burlington -- 11 inches

Hebron -- 10.5 inches

Ellington -- 10.5 inches

Berlin -- 10.5 inchess

Newington: 10.5 inches

Bolton -- 10 inches

New Britain: 9.5 inches

Rocky Hill -- 9.5 inches

Simsbury -- 9 inches

Manchester -- 11.5 inches

Staffordville -- 8.2 inches

Massachusetts

Dudley -- 9.3 inches

Charlton -- 8.2 inches

Leicester -- 7 inches

Fiskdale -- 7 inches

Vineyard Haven -- 6.5 inches

Auburn -- 6 inches

Somerset -- 6 inches

Douglas -- 6 inches

Westboro -- 5.9 inches

Rehoboth -- 5.8 inches

Barnstable -- 5.8 inches

Sandwich --8.0

Forestdale -- 5.8 inches

Shrewsbury -- 5.6 inches

Chilmark -- 5.5 inches

East Longmeadow -- 5.2 inches

Hyannis -- 6 inches

Wilbraham -- 5 inches

Worcester -- 4.6 inches

Marston Mills -- 7 inches

Mashpee -- 4.5 inches

Brewster -- 7.5 inches

Holland -- 4 inches

Harwich -- 4 inches

Bourne -- 6 inches

Middleboro -- 5.4 inches

Plymouth -- 5.0 inches

Milford -- 3.5 inches

Ludlow -- 3.8 inches

Sturbridge -- 3.3 inches

Hopkinton -- 4 inches

Dennis -- 6 inches

Falmouth -- 5.5 inches

New Bedford -- 4.2 inches

Southwick -- 2.5 inches

Holliston -- 2.5 inches

Rhode Island

Foster -- 10.3 inches

Harrisville -- 9 inches

Richmond -- 9 inches

Scituate -- 10.5 inches

West Greenwich -- 7 inches

Smithfield -- 9.7 inches

North Kingstown -- 7.0 inches

West Warwick -- 8.5 inches

Providence -- 5.8 inches

Cumberland -- 4 inches

Westerly -- 3.7 inches

This list will be updated as more snow totals become available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group