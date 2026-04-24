Massachusetts police officer pointed gun at wife during argument, complaint alleges

MILLBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts police officer is facing felony charges after authorities say he assaulted his wife with a firearm during a domestic incident last month.

Shawn B. Valliere, 53, of Millbury, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault on a family or household member. The criminal complaint was issued on April 22 in Worcester District Court.

Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson confirmed that Valliere is a member of the Shrewsbury Police Department and has been placed on administrative leave.

As a result of the charges, Valliere has been suspended by the Massachusetts POST Commission.

“We take these allegations very seriously, and we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our Shrewsbury community,’ Chief Kevin Anderson wrote in a statement.

Boston 25 News has found a picture of Officer Valliere from the Shrewsbury Police Department’s Facebook page.

Shrewsbury police officer suspended, facing criminal charges (Shrewsbury Police Department)

According to a statement of facts filed by Millbury police, the alleged incident occurred on March 17 at an apartment on Cobblestone Village Way in Millbury.

Investigators allege Valliere pointed a firearm at his wife during an argument after locking her out of their residence. Police say he later sat on the couch, placed the gun in his own mouth, and told her to pull the trigger. The woman told investigators it was “the scariest day of her life,” according to the report.

The statement says police learned of the alleged incident in April after receiving an anonymous email that stated Valliere had been struggling with mental health issues and alcohol use and had access to firearms.

According to police paperwork, the email read, “I am worried about one of your officers, Shawn Valliere. He is doing cocaine again and threatening his wife with his gun… I wish to stay anonymous… He is very dangerous, and if he finds out I sent this, I am afraid of what he might do. I am worried about him, his wife, and son.”

Authorities say Valliere’s firearms were confiscated on April 15, and he was placed on administrative leave by Shrewsbury police.

When investigators interviewed the woman on April 17, she confirmed the incident occurred on March 17 and said she had been afraid to report it out of concern for her family, the statement says.

Valliere is scheduled to be arraigned on May 7 in Worcester District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group