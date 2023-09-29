On To The Weekend

SOGGY SATURDAY SOUTH

Rain will continue to spin in from southeast to northwest from an offshore storm Saturday. Heaviest will be in southeast Massachusetts this time. Farther north in New England, you’ll find warmer temperatures and sun! The rain will slowly move out through the afternoon, but hang out on Cape Cod all day. It’ll be wet at the Hatch Shell for the JDRF Walk Saturday morning.

SUNDAY SUNSHINE

All the rain will be gone by sunrise Sunday. Sunshine will take over the entire region. Highs will reach into the 70s, though cooler in southeast MA on Cape Cod and the islands. That sunshine will stay with us well into next week.

Some towns will hit 80 by Tuesday! Have a great weekend.

