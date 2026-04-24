Police respond to alleged assault at Lynn car wash stemming from road rage incident

A road rage incident on the North Shore is believed to have spilled over to a Lynn car wash on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police responded to Sunny’s Carwash on Route 1 around 9:30 a.m. for a reported assault.

Police say the alleged roadway incident began on the Lynnway at Harding Street in Lynn before the involved parties pulled into the car wash.

Lynn firefighters and medical personnel also responded to the car wash to treat a victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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