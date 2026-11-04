Massachusetts voters keep Democrats in power; Healey wins second term, Markey secures Senate seat

Mass. — Massachusetts voters maintained Democratic control of the governor’s office and the state’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, delivering decisive victories to incumbent Governor Maura Healey and Senator Ed Markey.

The races were called early, reflecting the state’s longstanding Democratic leanings. Both incumbents won comfortably over their Republican challengers.

Healey wins second term as governor

In the race for governor, Maura Healey won approximately 63% of the vote, defeating Republican challenger Mike Minogue, who earned about 34% of the vote.

Speaking to supporters after the race was called, Healey credited her campaign’s grassroots efforts.

“You guys built this grass roots campaign. You knocked the doors you made the calls, you created the context to connect and you met the people where they are. Tonight you guys brought this race home.”

Healey also vowed to continue working on issues she campaigned on, including housing affordability, education and lowering costs for Massachusetts residents.

“I have an obligation, a responsibility to get up everyday and to drive change with urgency and action. I may not get it right it everytime. You may disagree but I promise you this I will work my hardest every single day for the things that matter in your lives.”

Mike Minogue thanked his supporters and reflected on the campaign following his defeat.

“Tonight the voters have spoken, the results are not what we hoped for and certainly not what we worked for. We knew it would be up hill but we also knew that this was a tipping point for the election for our state so thank you.”

Minogue also emphasized that political beliefs endure beyond election results.

“An election determines who holds the office, it does not determine what we believe in. What we stand for and how much we care about the Commonwealth.”

Minogue said he plans to focus on his family following the campaign.

Markey wins third Senate term

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. Ed Markey won a third term in office, receiving roughly two-thirds of the vote and defeating Republican challenger John Deaton. Deaton previously mounted an unsuccessful challenge against Sen. Elizabeth Warren two years ago.

After his victory, Markey looked ahead to the future.

“A new day is rising in America and its ours for the taking if we have the resolve to seize it together we will create a healthier, fairer, more prosperous, peaceful, and hope filled future for everyone,” said Senator Ed Markey.

Deaton urged Massachusetts leaders to put residents first.

“I don’t want to be the last generations of poor kids to achieve the American dream and so I hope that Senator Markey and Senator Warren, I hope that the whole federal delegation in Massachusetts just starts putting people over politics,” said Republican Challenger John Deaton.

Deaton also indicated he likely will not seek the Senate seat again and suggested his political career may be coming to an end.

Markey, who has served in Congress for five decades, is the oldest senator in Massachusetts history and will serve another six-year term.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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