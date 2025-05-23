Town by-town reports: How much rain did May nor’easter dump on Massachusetts?

DEDHAM, Mass. — The late spring nor’easter drenched New England with torrential rain, causing flooding in some parts of Massachusetts on Thursday.
The strong storm knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses and disrupted air travel out of Logan Airport.
Many trees across the region were toppled by gusty winds as the relentless rain saturated the ground.
As of Friday morning, parts of the Bay State had been soaked by more than 7 inches of rainfall.
Here are the latest rain reports from the National Weather Service:
- Kingston: 7.13 inches
- Marshfield: 7.02 inches
- Hanover: 6.72 inches
- Pembroke: 6.72 inches
- Hingham: 6.07 inches
- West Tisbury: 5.93 inches
- Vineyard Haven: 5.85 inches
- Marshfield: 5.81 inches
- Plymouth: 5.79 inches
- Falmouth: 5.51 inches
- Carver: 5.07 inches
- Cohasset: 4.97 inches
- Rockland: 4.96 inches
- Wareham: 4.95 inches
- Hanover: 4.93 inches
- Weymouth: 4.68 inches
- Lakeville: 4.66 inches
- Whitman: 4.56 inches
- East Bridgewater: 4.44 inches
- Brockton: 4.31 inches
- Bourne: 4.09 inches
- Milton: 3.87 inches
- Quincy: 3.83 inches
- Randolph: 3.8 inches
- Mashpee: 3.77 inches
- Milton: 3.72 inches
- New Bedford: 3.71 inches
- Scituate: 3.61 inches
- Dighton: 3.6 inches
- Taunton: 3.54 inches
- Harvard: 3.5 inches
- Attleboro: 3.48 inches
- Stoughton: 3.45 inches
- Logan Airport, Boston: 3.43 inches
- Norton: 3.4 inches
- Braintree: 3.4 inches
- Dudley: 3.25 inches
- Foxboro: 3.1 inches
- Cambridge: 3.29 inches
- Norwood: 3.28 inches
- Mansfield: 3.11 inches
- Franklin: 3.06 inches
- Watertown: 3.06 inches
- Framingham: 3 inches
- Dover: 2.98 inches
- Belmont: 2.96 inches
- Needham: 2.95 inches
- Ipswich: 2.95 inches
- Lexington: 2.93 inches
- Waltham: 2.92 inches
- Sandwich: 2.88 inches
- Milford: 2.85 inches
- Barnstable: 2.84 inches
- Medford: 2.82 inches
- Hamilton: 2.73 inches
- Gloucester: 2.71 inches
- Marblehead: 2.7 inches
- Shrewsbury: 2.68 inches
- Wakefield: 2.65 inches
- Lexington: 2.65 inches
- Manchester-by-the-Sea: 2.62 inches
- Dennis: 2.58 inches
- Wellesley: 2.58 inches
- Springfield: 1.9 inches
©2025 Cox Media Group