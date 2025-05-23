Town by-town reports: How much rain did May nor’easter dump on Massachusetts?

DEDHAM, Mass. — The late spring nor’easter drenched New England with torrential rain, causing flooding in some parts of Massachusetts on Thursday.

The strong storm knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses and disrupted air travel out of Logan Airport.

Many trees across the region were toppled by gusty winds as the relentless rain saturated the ground.

As of Friday morning, parts of the Bay State had been soaked by more than 7 inches of rainfall.

Here are the latest rain reports from the National Weather Service:

Kingston: 7.13 inches

Marshfield: 7.02 inches

Hanover: 6.72 inches

Pembroke: 6.72 inches

Hingham: 6.07 inches

West Tisbury: 5.93 inches

Vineyard Haven: 5.85 inches

Marshfield: 5.81 inches

Plymouth: 5.79 inches

Falmouth: 5.51 inches

Carver: 5.07 inches

Cohasset: 4.97 inches

Rockland: 4.96 inches

Wareham: 4.95 inches

Hanover: 4.93 inches

Weymouth: 4.68 inches

Lakeville: 4.66 inches

Whitman: 4.56 inches

East Bridgewater: 4.44 inches

Brockton: 4.31 inches

Bourne: 4.09 inches

Milton: 3.87 inches

Quincy: 3.83 inches

Randolph: 3.8 inches

Mashpee: 3.77 inches

Milton: 3.72 inches

New Bedford: 3.71 inches

Scituate: 3.61 inches

Dighton: 3.6 inches

Taunton: 3.54 inches

Harvard: 3.5 inches

Attleboro: 3.48 inches

Stoughton: 3.45 inches

Logan Airport, Boston: 3.43 inches

Norton: 3.4 inches

Braintree: 3.4 inches

Dudley: 3.25 inches

Foxboro: 3.1 inches

Cambridge: 3.29 inches

Norwood: 3.28 inches

Mansfield: 3.11 inches

Franklin: 3.06 inches

Watertown: 3.06 inches

Framingham: 3 inches

Dover: 2.98 inches

Belmont: 2.96 inches

Needham: 2.95 inches

Ipswich: 2.95 inches

Lexington: 2.93 inches

Waltham: 2.92 inches

Sandwich: 2.88 inches

Milford: 2.85 inches

Barnstable: 2.84 inches

Medford: 2.82 inches

Hamilton: 2.73 inches

Gloucester: 2.71 inches

Marblehead: 2.7 inches

Shrewsbury: 2.68 inches

Wakefield: 2.65 inches

Lexington: 2.65 inches

Manchester-by-the-Sea: 2.62 inches

Dennis: 2.58 inches

Wellesley: 2.58 inches

Springfield: 1.9 inches

