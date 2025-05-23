Nor’easter’s torrential rain floods busy Mass. highway, forces rescues

WALTHAM, Mass. — The late-spring nor’easter drenched the Bay State with torrential rain on Thursday, flooding a busy stretch of highway that has been prone to pooling in recent months.

Route 128 southbound in Waltham at Exit 44 to Trapelo Road was left covered in water as the storm swept through.

Some drivers found themselves stranded in the floodwaters.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News reporter showed a tow truck with a large flatbed pulling at least one car from a massive pool of water.

The storm also prompted messaging along the highway that warned motorists approaching the area of the pooling. Much of the water had dissipated by Friday morning.

Earlier this month, flooding in the same area led to a three-car crash that sent two people to the hospital, the Waltham Fire Department told Boston 25 News.

Drivers told Boston 25 News that more drainage could be a solution, especially with ongoing construction.

MassDOT said debris from the ongoing construction project could obstruct water from entering catch basins.

