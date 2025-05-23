Nor’easter leaves thousands without power in Massachusetts, disrupts flights at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Thousands of people were without power in Massachusetts on Thursday night as a nasty nor’easter pounded through the region, disrupting flights at Logan International Airport.

Damaging wind gusts battered the region, with thunder and lightning reported in several local communities.

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, there were 17,260 homes and businesses without power across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency outage tracker.

Massachusetts Power Outages

The number of outages climbed throughout the evening due to 40-50 mph gusts that will persist into the evening, according to the Boston 25 Weather Team.

Rainfall totals of 1.2-2.5″ were expected, with the potential of some eastern Massachusetts towns seeing 3″ or 4″ of rainfall by late Thursday evening.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for splashover and minor coastal flooding.

“The fact that the trees are fully leaved and the soil is saturated will enhance the risk for tree damage and some power outages,” Meteorologist Tucker Antico wrote in her latest weather blog.

The scattered outages were heaviest along the Massachusetts coastline north and south of Boston, and throughout Cape Cod.

Several outages were also reported in communities south of Worcester.

There were 469 flight delays and 66 cancellations reported at Logan International Airport as of 10 p.m. Thursday, according to FlightAware.

Experts encouraged travelers to monitor their flight information before heading to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration anticipated Thursday as the busiest day to fly ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

