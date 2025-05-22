Weather Alert: Soaking nor’easter

A THURSDAY ALERT

Expect steady rain during the morning commute, turning heavier after about 8 AM. Downpours and gusty wind will drive the forecast from midday through the afternoon and evening. PM travel will be slow with low visibility and ponding water. Rainfall totals 1.2-2.5″ will be common, but some eastern MA towns could see 3″ or 4″ between today and tonight.

Wind gusts will ramp up as well, peaking in the afternoon and evening. Gusts 40-50 mph will develop along the coast, highest on Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard. Inland gusts will range from 30-40 mph. The fact that the trees are fully leaved and the soil is saturated will enhance the risk for tree damage and some power outages.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect 6-11 PM for splashover and minor coastal flooding.

SHOWERS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Plan on showers Friday morning and Friday night. Hopefully the afternoon will just be cloudy and dry. A spot shower could last Saturday, but we’ll be on track for mostly dry conditions. By Sunday all outdoor plans look ok, though you’ll still see much more cloud cover than sunshine.

MEMORIAL DAY

Right now, the forecast for Memorial Day is promising. Expect partly cloudy skies and pleasant highs near 70 degrees. My only concern is the chance for a few pop up showers in the afternoon.

