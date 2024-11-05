Town-by-town map: See who every Mass. community is voting for in the 2024 presidential election





See how your town or city is voting in the 2024 presidential election.

While this year’s election features a top-of-the-ticket battle between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for the White House, other candidates are vying for victory.

Those candidates include Shiva Ayyadurai (IND), Claudia De la Cruz (PSL), Chase Oliver (LIB), and Jill Stein (GRB).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group