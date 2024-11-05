Local

Town-by-town map: See who every Mass. community is voting for in the 2024 presidential election

By Boston 25 News Staff

ELECTION 2024: See national coverage of Election Day (live updates)

See how your town or city is voting in the 2024 presidential election.

While this year’s election features a top-of-the-ticket battle between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for the White House, other candidates are vying for victory.

Those candidates include Shiva Ayyadurai (IND), Claudia De la Cruz (PSL), Chase Oliver (LIB), and Jill Stein (GRB).

