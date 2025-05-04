Fire crews battle early morning blaze at Cape Cod seafood restaurant

SANDWICH, Mass. — Fire crews on the Cape are battling a blaze at a seafood restaurant in Sandwich.

Firefighters responded to Captain’s Seafood Bar and Grill on Tupper Road early Saturday morning.

The state fire marshal’s office confirmed to Boston 25 that they are responding to the scene to assist with the investigation. Preliminary information suggests there are no injuries.

Video from the scene shows firefighters spraying water from multiple ladder trucks as well are heavy flames coming out from the top and side of the building.

Additional information was not immediately available.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

