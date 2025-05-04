Investigation underway after a person was found dead on lawn of Holliston home

HOLLISTON, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead outside a Holliston home.

According to Holliston police, on Saturday, around 12:43 p.m., reports came in of an unresponsive male at 576 Concord Street.

Both the Holliston Police and Fire Department responded to the scene, where a 39-year-old male was found unresponsive on the front lawn of the residence.

The man was pronounced dead soon after.

The Holliston Police Department, alongside the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Office of the Medical Examiner, are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

