Town announces finalized cleanup costs for broken jar of salsa that closed popular Needham pool

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The town of Needham has announced the finalized cleanup costs for a broken jar of salsa that led to the closure of a popular community pool over the summer.

Someone brought a glass jar of salsa to the pool at the Rosemary Recreation Complex in July. It ultimately broke, sending shards of glass into the water, Massachusetts State Senator Becca Rausch said at the time.

To ensure public safety, Needham Park & Recreation officials say crews had to shut down the swimming area, drain the water, vacuum the pool, refill it, rebalance the chemicals, and retest for bacteria.

Rausch said she was given an estimate of $15,000-$20,000 for the entire cleanup process but the final cost came in lower than expected at $12,657, the Needham Observer reported Wednesday.

Amy Haelsen, Needham’s director of communications and community engagement, told the newspaper that the costs of the cleanup were being paid out of the town’s park and recreation budget.

The town didn’t seek compensation from the person who broke the jar because the incident was deemed an accident, the report stated.

