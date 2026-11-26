NORWOOD, Mass — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Norwood is in custody after Massachusetts State Police caught him following a pursuit.

Police had identified 33-year-old Elton Dene Miranda Borges of Brockton as the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting at the intersection of Nahatan and Pleasant streets.

The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. Officers found a 59-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Norwood Police Chief Chris Padden said the suspect allegedly fired eight rounds into the victim’s car, striking him twice, once in the arm and once in the hand.

“We don’t have any idea what caused this. The victim had no idea; he just said all of a sudden he was driving and ended up being shot,” Padden said.

According to police, both vehicles were moving when the shots were fired.

Investigators identified Borges as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Police warned during the search that he should be considered armed and dangerous and said he had ties to the Fall River and Brockton areas.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was identified using the department’s Flock license plate camera system as a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

“We have Flock and traffic cameras, and we were able to pull up the images almost instantaneously. We had the license plate right away because of that Flock camera, we were also able to track the suspect’s vehicle where it entered Norwood, where it went,” Padden said.

The truck was later recovered in Raynham, according to Norwood police.

Norwood police announced that Borges was in custody after Massachusetts State Police caught him following a pursuit.

Additional details about the pursuit and arrest were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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