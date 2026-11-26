Mass. — Another year, another morning bundled up watching historic rivalries play out on the gridiron as high schools across the state take on their Thanksgiving rivalry games.

For most people, turkey day means spending time with the ones you love, eating delicious food, and watching the pros dig it out. However, for high schoolers, Thanksgiving means so much more: Thousands of teens represent their towns, giving everyone a sense of pride; seniors play what could be their last snaps; and alumni of all ages come to catch up and reflect on the good ol’ days.

Boston 25 congratulates everyone who played today and says thank you!

Check out the scores from all around the state, provided by the Boston Globe:

Worcester Tech 23, Abby Kelley Foster 22

Abington 30, Whitman-Hanson 12

West Springfield 38, Agawam 14

Westborough 21, Algonquin 13

Archbishop Williams 21, Cardinal Spellman 0

Arlington 40, Arlington Catholic 16

Grafton 35, Auburn 0

Lunenburg at Ayer Shirley/Littleton, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Barnstable 21, Falmouth 0

Bay Path 20, Assabet 0

Watertown 42, Belmont 0

Bishop Feehan 41, Bishop Stang 8

Blackstone-Millville 20, Smithfield (R.I.) 7

Bristol-Plymouth 28, Blue Hills 7

English High 19, Boston Latin 13

Wareham 38, Bourne 6

Bridgewater-Raynham 40, Brockton 22

Canton 36, Stoughton 0

Cape Cod Tech 50, Upper Cape 6

Catholic Memorial 41, BC High 7

Central Catholic 40, Lawrence 0

Billerica 29, Chelmsford 8

East Boston 24, Chelsea 9

Nashoba 28, Clinton 0

Cohasset 51, Hull 20

Masconomet 28, Concord-Carlisle 0

Lexington at Concord-Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Leicester at David Prouty, 10:15 p.m.

Dennis-Yarmouth 17, Nauset 14

Diman 41, Greater New Bedford 14

Doherty 34, Burncoat 22

Methuen 29, Dracut 21

East Bridgewater 28, West Bridgewater 22

Essex Tech 46, Manchester Essex 6

Fairhaven 28, Dartmouth 7

Mansfield 24, Foxborough 14

Frontier 28, Amherst-Pelham 14

Quabbin 20, Gardner 8

Gloucester 7, Danvers 0

Greater Lawrence 42, Whittier 14

Hanover 33, Norwell 14

Haverhill 27, Lowell 22

Westwood 42, Holliston 12

Ashland 14, Hopkinton 8

King Philip 24, Franklin 0

Latin Academy 38, O’Bryant 24

Leominster 37, Fitchburg 0

East Longmeadow 24, Longmeadow 7

Greater Lowell 42, Lowell Catholic 13

Lynn English 20, Lynn Classical 7

Lynn Tech 39, KIPP 6

Mahar 33, Athol 6

Malden 26, Medford 6

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 35, Malden Catholic 7

Hudson 36, Marlborough 17

Marshfield 37, Duxbury 20

West Boylston 26, Maynard/AMSA 0

Medfield 21, Dover-Sherborn 12

Melrose 49, Wakefield 6

Middleborough 36, Carver 7

Medway 40, Millis 6

Milton 52, Braintree 0

Keefe Tech 48, Minuteman 6

Nashoba Valley Tech 25, Monty Tech 12

Narragansett 45, Murdock 21

Natick 42, Framingham 20

Needham 30, Wellesley 14

New Bedford 34, Durfee 7

Amesbury 30, Newburyport 18

Newton North 30, Brookline 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Newton South 7

Blackstone Valley 28, Nipmuc/Hopedale 18

Andover 35, North Andover 0

North Attleborough 35, Attleboro 21

North Reading 10, Lynnfield 7

Easthampton 56, Northampton 20

Shawsheen 49, Northeast 28

Norton 21, Bellingham 12

Oakmont 40, St. Bernard’s 38

Old Rochester 27, Apponequet 7

Norwood 29, Oliver Ames 28

Millbury/Sutton 21, Oxford 19

Belchertown 36, Pathfinder 13

Silver Lake 12, Pembroke 8

Plymouth South 34, Plymouth North 13

Quincy 20, North Quincy 13

Reading 35, Stoneham 16

St. John’s Prep 41, Xaverian 19

Bishop Fenwick 56, St. Mary’s 50

Beverly 40, Salem 7

Sandwich 23, Mashpee 20

Peabody 35, Saugus 8

Scituate 35, Hingham 21

Seekonk 35, Dighton-Rehoboth/Bristol Aggie 24

Sharon/Dedham 48, Rockland 32

Shepherd Hill 28, Tantasqua 22

Wachusett 48, Shrewsbury 7

Franklin County Tech 53, Smith Vocational 8

Joseph Case 41, Somerset Berkley 0

Somerville 44, Cambridge 0

South Hadley 45, Holyoke 0

Bartlett 40, Southbridge 0

South Shore Voc-Tech 37, Southeastern 20

Swampscott 13, Marblehead 7

Milford 38, Taunton 19

TechBoston 13, Brighton 12

Tewksbury 34, Wilmington 7

Tri-County 28, Old Colony 15

Pentucket/G’town 21, Triton/Ipswich 13

Tyngsborough 18, Groton-Dunstable/NM 13

Northbridge 36, Uxbridge 14

Walpole 21, Weymouth 7

Everett 20, Waltham 13

Ware 34, Quaboag 0

Westford 28, Acton-Boxborough 7

Wayland 24, Weston 17

Winchester 41, Woburn 14

Winthrop 20, Revere 7

Worcester South 31, Worcester North 0

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group