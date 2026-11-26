WEYMOUTH, MASS. — Four firefighters were injured after a Weymouth fire engine rolled over while responding to a three-alarm house fire Thursday morning.

According to the Weymouth Fire Chief, crews were called to a home on Babcock Ave around 10 a.m.

Video from the scene showed the home engulfed in flames.

While responding to the fire, a Weymouth fire engine was involved in an accident and rolled over a couple of streets away.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital. Two appeared to have more serious injuries, but all four are in stable condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported at the home.

The house is considered a total loss.

A neighboring home on the right side also sustained some damage, but it was not considered serious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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