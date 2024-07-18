Jar of salsa leads to closure of popular Needham pool, $20K cleanup effort

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A jar of salsa is to blame for the closure of a popular community pool in Needham and an ensuing cleanup effort that could end up costing the town up to $20,000.

Someone brought a glass jar of salsa to the pool at the Rosemary Recreation Complex on Sunday. It ultimately broke, sending shards of glass into the water, according to Massachusetts State Senator Becca Rausch.

Rausch said in a Facebook post that she was given an estimate of $15,000-$20,000 for the entire cleanup process.

“The entire community suffers both the loss of our pool and in the purse all because one person decided to bring a jar of salsa to the pool,” Rausch stated. “Please do not bring glass to the pool. It’s not hard to follow this and the other rules. They exist for our collective enjoyment and personal health and safety.”

To ensure public safety, Needham Park & Recreation officials say crews had to shut down the swimming area, drain the water, vacuum the pool, refill it, rebalance the chemicals, and retest for bacteria.

“We understand that this closure may be frustrating for many, as it is for us. We will work as fast as we can while always keeping safety in mind,” Needham Park & Recreation said in a Facebook post.

The pool’s 220,000 gallons of water were emptied into the town’s sewer system and replaced with water from the town’s supply, the Needham Observer reported.

The Observer also noted that the Needham Sharks summer swim team used the pool for practices and meets.

Boston 25 News has learned that the pool is expected to be reopened to the public on Thursday.

