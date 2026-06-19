Tornado warning issued as severe storms bring down trees across Massachusetts

RUTLAND, Mass. — Residents across parts of Massachusetts received tornado warnings on their phones Thursday afternoon as severe storms swept through the state, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and downed trees.

While the storms prompted concern in several communities, officials reported only limited damage and no injuries.

In Worcester County, where tornado warnings were issued, residents watched as dark skies unleashed heavy downpours and powerful gusts.

In Rutland, a large tree fell on Campbell Street, bringing down power lines and forcing the road to close for several hours.

“There was a little bit of a breeze, and then we heard a big crack while we were sitting in the living room,” said Rutland resident Joanne Stevens. “We saw the tree come down over the wires, and my neighbor said she saw sparks because she was closing her windows as it was just starting to rain.”

Utility crews and public works employees responded to clear the roadway and address the downed power lines. The incident left some nearby residents without electricity.

Despite the damage, Stevens said the outcome could have been much worse.

“Well, the wires, I think, saved us,” she said. “There are some pretty tall trees across the street.”

The fallen tree narrowly avoided nearby homes, and no injuries were reported.

Storm-related damage was also reported in several other communities, including Worcester, Quincy, Brighton and Boston’s South End, where trees were brought down by strong winds.

Fortunately, officials said no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

“We generally have a lot of traffic coming up and down this road, and people walk their dogs here all the time,” Stevens said. “Nobody was around when this actually happened, which is very, very good because it’s a busy street.”

The storms served as a reminder for residents to remain weather-aware during severe weather events. Emergency officials recommend seeking shelter immediately when tornado warnings are issued and staying clear of downed trees and power lines following storms.

Meteorologists continue to assess the storm’s impact, but early reports indicate the damage was relatively minor considering the severity of the weather system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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