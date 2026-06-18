Tornado warning issued for central and eastern Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a tornado warning in our area.

The warning is for central Worcester County and south-central Middlesex County and is in place until 6:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Paxton, nine miles west of Worcester, around 9:23 p.m.

All of New Hampshire and Maine are also under a tornado watch.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/W7FExcYUeA — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 18, 2026

The NWS warned residents in the watch area to be aware of the possibility of tornadoes, half-inch-sized hail, and scattered wind gusts up to 80 mph.

Additionally, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Middlesex and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts until 5:00 p.m.

There’s also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Southeastern Grafton County in Hillsborough, Merrimack, and Rockingham Counties until 5:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 6/18 4:45PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/oIi3vk5U4p — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) June 18, 2026

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