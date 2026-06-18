Pregnant woman dead, innocent bystander critically injured after crash, shooting at Sturbridge hotel

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A woman who was eight months pregnant is dead, and another person is injured after authorities say she crashed her SUV into a Sturbridge hotel early Thursday before opening fire and taking her own life.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the Sturbridge Plaza Hotel, located just off Interstate 84, when the Sturbridge police department, alongside members of the Southrbridge Police Department and Massachusetts State Police, responded to reports of a vehicle driven into the hotel.

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Worcester County DA Joseph Early says additional reports indicated that shots were being fired into the hotel and that a guest was struck by gunfire.

Initial reports suggest that the suspect, who was believed to be a 28-year-old woman, had driven into the hotel to find two people they knew.

“Responding officers located a guest suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who at that time was in front of the hotel,” Early said. “The victim was transported to Harrington Hospital and later lifeflighted to the UMASS Lakeside campus in Worcester, Massachusetts. The victim remains in critical but stable condition.”

Early added that the victim was not one of the people the suspect was looking for.

Officers then made their way into the hotel, where they came into contact with the suspect, and after attempting to speak with the suspect and de-escalate the situation, she shot herself. EMS attempted life-saving measures on the woman, but she was later pronounced deceased.

Early later added that after the suspect was determined to be deceased, it was later found out through interviews that she was eight months pregnant.

The investigation is being conducted by Sturbridge police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office as a domestic incident.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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