Lindsay Clancy may sit out graphic testimony in murder trial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother charged with the strangulation deaths of her three young children before an alleged suicide attempt, may ask to be excused during graphic testimony in her upcoming murder trial.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington made that comment Thursday after one of the case’s final pre-trial hearings.

During that hearing, a judge granted a prosecution motion allowing the jury to view autopsy photos of Clancy’s three young children: Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy.

The judge also granted other prosecution motions, including one that allows the jury to hear the 911 call Patrick Clancy (Linsay’s ex-husband) made as he discovered the bodies of his three dead children.

Reddington is expected to mount what is in essence an insanity defense, claiming that Lindsay Clansey was over medicated as she was treated for post-partum psychosis.

Defense attorney Reddington told reporters that it is possible that Lindsay Clancy will asked to be excused from the courtroom when the jury is shown graphic evidence such as the autopsy photos.

“From a human nature standpoint, I wouldn’t want anyone to have to be in there to look at gruesome photographs of little babies, slaughtered, and cut up and butchered in autopsy photos. No. But that’s what they want to do. That’s part of a trial We’ll make a decision if she is going to have to get through it,” Reddington said.

Lindsay Clancy’s parents attended the hearing, they did not speak to reporters.

Earlier the judge ruled in favor of the defense that Lindsay’s parents Michael and Paula Musgrove, as well as her sister, Allison Ozga, Lindsay’s sister, can attend the entire trial.

The trial of Lindsay Clancy is expected to last 4-6 weeks.

Jury selection is scheduled for July 20th.

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