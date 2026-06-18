Cape Cod police issue warning after more than 100 nails were found in sand at popular beach

BOURNE, Mass. — Police in a Cape Cod town issued a warning to the public this week after more than 100 nails were found in the sand at a popular beach.

The nails were found buried on Sagamore Beach after a wooden pallet was used as firewood for a beach blaze, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The fire left “well over a hundred nails in the sand,” police said.

In the wake of this incident, police reminded residents of a local bylaw that prohibits fires on town beaches.

“We are sometimes asked why we enforce this bylaw. The attached photo quickly explains one of the reasons. Pallets are often used as firewood for beach fires,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, while the wood burns, the many nails that hold these pallets together do not. The nails are left behind and get buried under the sand and create a hazard to beachgoers.”

There were no reported injuries.

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