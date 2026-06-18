Massachusetts man thrown from motorcycle in violent crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was flown to the hospital after authorities say he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire.

Troopers responding to a report of a motorcycle crash near Exit 4 on the southbound side of the highway in Londonderry just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday found a Harley-Davidson FLHX that had veered off the road into the median, where it rolled, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The motorcyclist, 61-year-old Jeffrey Landry, of Haverhill, suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck, state police said. He was airlifted to a Massachusetts hospital.

State police noted that Landry was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-93 were shut down for about 35 minutes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Abigail Wells at Abigail.A.Wells@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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