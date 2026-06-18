‘Terrifying’: Scottish World Cup fan saw woman shooting into Mass. hotel after car damaged building

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A man staying at a Sturbridge hotel says he heard gunfire overnight before seeing an SUV lodged in the side of the building, as police continue to investigate a reported shooting.

Stuart Mackelvie, who is visiting from Scotland for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, told Boston 25 News he had just arrived in town the day before and was trying to fall asleep when the startling incident unfolded.

“I didn’t really hear a crash. I heard gunshots, looked out the window, and the car was already into the side of the hotel,” Mackelvie said. “I saw her jumping out of the car and shooting into the hotel.”

Mackelvie said he first heard someone yelling “Where are you? Where are you?” before the gunfire began. He described the experience as frightening and unlike anything he had ever encountered.

“It was terrifying,” he said. “I thought I could kind of tell it was targeted. It wasn’t like a random shooter wandering around the hotel.”

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the Sturbridge Plaza Hotel, located just off Interstate 84.

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Mackelvie said he stayed in his room after the shooting and watched as first responders, including multiple ambulances, arrived at the scene.

He said the situation left him shaken, especially given that armed incidents are rare in his home country.

“Police in the U.K. don’t even carry guns, so I’ve never seen something escalate like this,” he said.

Sturbridge police confirmed they are investigating reports of a shooting connected to the crash. An SUV could be seen lodged in the hotel near the pool area, with significant front-end damage. Officials said there appears to be no additional damage beyond where the vehicle struck the building.

The SUV was towed away hours after the wild wreck.

The investigation is being conducted by Sturbridge police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Mackelvie is one of thousands of Scottish fans who have been flocking to the area since last week because Team Scotland played in a World Cup match in Foxborough this past Saturday and are now preparing for a second one on Friday against Morocco.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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