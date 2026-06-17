Karen Read’s attorneys move to compel deposition of Colin Albert in wrongful death lawsuit

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Karen Read’s attorneys have filed a motion to compel testimony from Colin Albert in the wrongful death lawsuit against her.

Albert was a key witness in Read’s first murder trial. Read was ultimately found not guilty in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. Her attorneys have argued that O’Keefe died as the result of a fatal fight.

Read’s attorneys said Albert was subpoenaed back in April, however he and his lawyers have been going back and forth since then. Read and her father were present at the hearing, as well as Jen McCabe and Chris Albert.

Karen Read’s attorneys file motion to compel Colin Albert in wrongful death lawsuit

During the hearing, Albert’s attorneys said he would not be available for a deposition until the fall because of military training and that they had been able to meet with him for only about one hour per week. The judge, however, said the court would not wait until then.

Read’s attorneys argue that Albert has relevant information about the night O’Keefe died.

“He had a history of violent tendencies, and specifically, he and Mr. O’Keefe had a series of prior disputes,” the motion states.

“Colin has relevant information about what happened the night of January 29, 2022, his communications with the House Defendants and others concerning Mr. O’Keefe’s death, and Proctor’s investigation.”

The filing also alleges that Albert was partying with his friends and drinking at the house the night O’Keefe died and had injuries to his hands consistent with having been in a fistfight.

Read’s attorneys further argue that former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor did not thoroughly investigate Albert’s alibi because Proctor and the Albert family are family friends. They claim Proctor relied on Albert’s account that he was picked up around midnight by Allie McCabe.

Screenshots of messages between Allie and Colin were later produced by Chris, but with no confirmation of their accuracy, according to Read’s team.

Judge Gildea ordered the parties to return to court with an agreed-upon deposition date.

The next hearing is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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