World Cup fever: Scottish, Moroccan fans amped for high-stakes showdown at Boston Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The 2026 FIFA World Cup returns to Foxborough on Friday as excitement builds ahead of a pivotal Group C showdown between Scotland and Morocco at Boston Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., with both teams entering the match fresh off strong results in their opening games, raising the stakes for what could shape the group standings moving forward.

Players from Morocco arrived in the Boston area on Wednesday, landing at Hanscom Air Force Base. Team Scotland has been in town since last week, having played in the first World Cup game in Foxborough on Saturday, when they defeated Haiti 1-0. Morocco played to a 1-1 draw against powerhouse Brazil on Saturday as well.

While preparations on the field have been focused and businesslike, the atmosphere off the pitch is anything but.

Fans from around the world have flooded into Massachusetts, creating a festive, international atmosphere across the region. Morocco supporters, many dressed in red jerseys and waving flags, gathered in large numbers at Boston City Hall Plaza on Wednesday night, chanting and celebrating ahead of the match.

Some fans are still trying to secure last-minute tickets, while others are planning to attend official watch events, including FIFA Fan Fest in Boston and a large viewing party in Revere.

Scottish fans, many sporting traditional kilts, have also made a strong showing — and appear to be embracing the shared celebration. They’ve been partying so much that some bars in Boston are running dry on beer.

“It’s fun to have fun and peace and to be together, to celebrate together,” said Morocco supporter Aziz Baoussouh.

“So long as they don’t beat us, it’ll be happy days,” said Scotland fan Scott Paterson with a laugh.

“If everybody here locally treats the Moroccans just like they’ve treated us, they’ll be here for a good time, and we’ll all have a great time,” added Oliver Travers.

The growing energy is even visible inside Boston Stadium, where heavy fan activity has left some seats in the stands broken.

While the focus remains on Friday’s matchup, anticipation is also building for upcoming games, including England’s appearance at Boston Stadium next week — a development that could stir different emotions among Scotland supporters.

For now, though, the spotlight is firmly on Scotland and Morocco as Foxborough prepares for another electric World Cup night.

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