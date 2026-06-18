Tornado watch expanded into central and eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a tornado watch in our area.

The watch issued earlier today for Berkshire County has been expanded into Essex, Hampshire, Franklin, Middlesex, Hampden, and Worcester counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

All of New Hampshire and Maine are also under a tornado watch.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/W7FExcYUeA — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 18, 2026

The NWS warned residents in the watch area to be aware of the possibility of tornadoes, half-inch-sized hail, and scattered wind gusts up to 80 mph.

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