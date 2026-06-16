Boston bars running out of beers as Scotland fans swarm downtown for World Cup

BOSTON — With three days left until Scotland’s next matchup and more World Cup fans flying into Boston, city bars say they’re quickly running out of beer.

Hundreds of Scottish fans and others were spotted downtown Tuesday at local restaurants and packed pubs.

“We went to Cheers bar yesterday for two pints and we stayed for 20,” said one Scotsman.

Another joked, “We need reassurances from the mayor of Boston that there will be sufficient alcohol!”

Meanwhile, businesses like Hennesy’s have had thousands of customers spike their sales over the last week.

Their COO Noelle Somers said they ran out of lager and ale Sunday.

“We do see a lot of the same faces,” she said. “They know our names now... We have had to up our orders our deliveries.”

Up the road at the Dubliner, manager Brian McDonnell said they’ve been slammed from open to close this week.

“It’s just so hard to predict,” he said. “It’s definitely a lot busier than we ever anticipated. We kind of prepared for St. Patrick’s day level but this blew it out of the water.”

He told Boston 25 that they’ve gone through roughly 100 kegs of Guinness and 80 kegs of Tennent’s which holds at least 16,000 pints.

Both bars claimed they’ve seen three-times the beer consumptions this week compared to St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Boston.

They also claim any shortages are behind them with new beer shipments coming in on a daily basis.

“The camaraderie, the fun that {the Scots] have brought to this city has been unprecedented,” Somers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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