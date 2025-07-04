Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents without power after thunderstorms

BOSTON — Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power after thunderstorms moved through the region on Thursday night.

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 48,836 residents were without power in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency outage map.

By 10 p.m., that number dropped slightly, with 44,425 residents in Massachusetts reportedly without power.

The bulk of outages were reported in southeastern Massachusetts and on Cape Cod, with some outages also reported in the Boston area.

Outages were reported in numerous communities including in Lakeville, Fall River, Marion, Bourne, Freetown, Plymouth, Westport, Dartmouth, Falmouth, Sandwich, Barnstable, Dennis, Swansea, Somerset and Acushnet.

The thunderstorms hit the Bay State as residents are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on Friday.

A record number of travelers are expected to take to the road and air this holiday weekend.

If you’re planning to hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday, MassDOT is advising that you plan ahead and expect increased volumes of traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

