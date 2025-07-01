Hitting the road? Plan ahead for busy Fourth of July holiday travel, MassDOT says

BOSTON — If you’re planning to hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday, MassDOT is advising that you plan ahead and expect increased volumes of traffic.

MassDOT has created a travel forecast, using traffic data, for the Fourth of July holiday period.

The heaviest traffic is expected on Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, with delays extending into the evening.

On Friday, July 4, travelers are advised to avoid midday and afternoon travel due to expected peak congestion.

Expect to see heavier traffic throughout Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, especially in the morning and afternoon hours.

“Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the summer,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement on Tuesday.

“MassDOT encourages travelers to plan ahead, expect delays, and drive safely to make sure everyone enjoys the holiday weekend,” Gulliver said.

If traveling, MassDOT recommends using “real-time” travel tools, checking holiday schedules for public transportation, and planning trip departure times and routes based on current information.

The MBTA has also released the following information:

On Friday, July 4, bus, subway, ferry, Commuter Rail and RIDE trips will be fare free after 8:30 p.m.

Subway: The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines will operate a modified Saturday schedule with increased service from 3:00 p.m. through the end of service.

Bus and Silver Line: All routes will operate a Sunday schedule.

Commuter Rail: All lines will operate a weekend schedule.

Passengers should note that the majority of the last trains of the evening will leave North Station and South Station at their advertised times between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. If fireworks are delayed, trains will leave up to 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks.



Passengers are encouraged to purchase the MBTA’s special $10 Holiday Pass for unlimited travel throughout the day on July 4.

The RIDE: All RIDE services will operate a Sunday schedule.

Ferry:

The Hingham to Boston Ferry will not operate.



The Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston Ferry will run on a Saturday schedule.



The East Boston, Charlestown, and Lynn ferries will run on a weekend schedule.



Winthrop and Quincy will operate on a weekend schedule on the combined Winthrop/Quincy route.

The Charlie Service Center will be closed on Friday, July 4.

The I-93 Boston-Quincy High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will deploy early for the holiday, opening at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, and 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 3.

The HOV lane will not be deployed on Friday, July 4, and will return to normal deployment times on Monday, July 7.

The Sumner Tunnel swing lane will not be deployed on Friday, July 4, and will return to normal deployment times on Monday, July 7.

For those flying in and out of Boston Logan International Airport, Massport is expecting an increase in passengers around the weekend.

Travelers are urged to use public transit and HOV modes such as the MBTA’s Blue Line, Silver Line (which is free from Logan), and Logan Express.

Passengers are encouraged to download the free FlyLogan app to access information about the airport, flight status, purchase Logan Express tickets, reserve parking, order food for pick up, among other services.

For more information about Logan Airport, visit the Massport website.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

All state offices are closed on Friday, including Registry of Motor Vehicles customer service locations. Many RMV transactions can be done online: www.mass.gov/RMV.

In addition, any resident who is a member of AAA can also make appointments at AAA locations for some Registry transactions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

