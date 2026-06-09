‘Taught far more than football’: Team remembers 23-year-old Waltham man killed

WALTHAM, Mass. — A local kid’s football team is remembering their coach, 23-year-old Nicholas Dagostino of Waltham, who died back on May 29.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Timothy Scalisi engaged in a physical assault with Dagostino back on May 27 at a Citgo Gas Station, which ultimately resulted in his death.

Scalisi appeared in court yesterday on charges of manslaughter and assault with serious bodily injury. He plead not guilty to the charges.

Scalisi’s attorney maintains the incident was an unfortunate accident, and he was not looking for a fight.

Dagostino would have been going into his third year of coaching the Lowell Pop Warner Football Team, according to a statement shared with Boston 25.

“He was such an amazing person and the kids loved Coach Nick,” they said.

According to his obituary, Dagostino loved football with his whole heart, and growing up in New England, he proudly made fun of the tradition of cheering on the New England Patriots by cheering on the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Giants.

“From the time he first stepped onto a field in elementary school to the days he stood on the sidelines coaching, football wasn’t just something Nick did - it was part of how he loved people,” the obituary states.

“Your dedication to the kids, your passion for the game, and the positive impact you made on so many young athletes will never be forgotten. You taught far more than football you taught teamwork, discipline, respect, and heart,” Lowell Pop Warner Football shared in a statement.

“The sidelines won’t be the same without you, but your legacy will live on through every player, coach, and family whose life you touched,” they said.

The team shared that the past two years Dagostino coached, they made the championship, and they were hoping for a third. They send they intend to take it home this year in his honor.

“Thank you for your friendship, your guidance, and the countless memories. Rest easy, Coach. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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