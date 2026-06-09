Police search Norfolk County for chase suspect who swam across river to evade capture

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants after a pursuit that spanned two Norfolk County communities on Tuesday morning.

According to Bellingham police, the incident began just before 9 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop a blue Ford Ranger on Pulaski Boulevard. Authorities say the vehicle is known to be operated by Dominick Revell, 54, of Franklin, who has several active warrants, including prior incidents involving failing to stop for police.

The driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit into neighboring Franklin, where local officers joined the chase, according to police.

During the pursuit, officers deployed stop sticks on Grove Street in Franklin, successfully flattening the truck’s passenger-side tires. Despite the damage, police say the driver continued through town, at one point coming within sight of the Medway line.

Paul Kinney, who lives on Pond Street, says he saw the driver taking off with several of his tires blown out, sparks flying, and multiple cruisers chasing behind him.

“He came around that corner like he was going to run that police officer over,” Kinney recalled. “You can see the scrape marks from his wheels. He had no tires.”

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Pond Street in Franklin after reportedly striking several mailboxes along the way.

Police say Revell then got out of the vehicle and ran, jumping over a fence, swimming across a small river, and disappearing into a wooded area.

Franklin

Fellow neighborhood resident JC Desert captured video of officers running toward Revell’s truck with guns drawn.

“So many police cars and then I saw them jumping out of their vehicles with guns in their hands and everything,” Desert said. “It was a blue pickup truck with a lot of garbage, metals, and stuff.”

Officers from multiple departments quickly established a perimeter and launched a coordinated search effort. K9 units from Milford and Millis responded to assist, along with drone teams from Bellingham and Franklin.

A K9 track led officers to a residence on Partridge Street in Franklin, an address associated with Revell, but he was not located during the search.

Authorities say Revell is now facing additional charges in both communities.

Bellingham police plan to seek a warrant charging him with failure to stop for police, reckless operation, operating after suspension, speeding, and other motor vehicle violations. Franklin police are also seeking charges, including leaving the scene of property damage and reckless operation.

Revell remains at large, and police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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