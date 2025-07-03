Flying in or out of Logan Airport this Fourth of July weekend? Here’s when it will be most crowded

BOSTON — A record number of Fourth of July revelers are expected to take to the air this holiday weekend, and Boston’s Logan Airport is bracing for a rush of travelers.

On Thursday morning, Transportation Security Administration lines were growing inside Logan’s Terminal A, a likely precursor of what’s to come over the next few days.

While AAA expects 5.84 million travelers will fly to their destinations for Independence Day celebrations, the TSA says it’s staffed and ready to screen over 18.5 million travelers at the nation’s airports.

The TSA says this year’s projection includes air travel between Tuesday, July 1, through Monday, July 7, with the highest passenger volume – approximately 2.9 million – expected on Sunday.

“TSA continues to work closely with our industry partners and ensure our airport security checkpoints are fully staffed and prepared to handle the heavy rush of traffic,” TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said. “We are deploying technologies and procedures to improve security and enhance the passenger experience, including for families. We ask travelers to pack their patience, especially during peak travel days, as we work to provide maximum hospitality to our customers.”

Travelers are reminded to bring their REAL IDs or other acceptable forms of ID to TSA checkpoints.

For more information on preparing for airport security screening, visit TSA.gov.

