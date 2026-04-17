JetBlue flight bound for Boston diverted to Chicago

BOSTON — A JetBlue flight bound for Boston was diverted to Chicago on Friday morning.

According to the FAA, JetBlue Flight 734 departed San Francisco and was headed to Boston when the crew reported an odor in the cabin.

The Airbus A321 was diverted and landed safely at Chicago O’Hare International Airport around 3 a.m.

The flight landed safely, and the FAA is investigating.

Boston 25 has reached out to JetBlue for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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