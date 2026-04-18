Five-year-old Peabody girl comes to mom’s rescue in emergency

PEABODY, Mass. — A five-year-old Peabody girl who dialed 911 and led first responders to her mom during an emergency Friday has earned the praise of the fire department.

Addison Huntley told Boston 25 News she knew just what to do when her mom, Mackenzie, suddenly felt lightheaded and passed out in their home.

“Call 911,” Addison explained. “My mama teached me!”

Addison grabbed her mom’s phone, relayed to dispatchers that her mother had fallen and, a few minutes later, unlocked the door for first responders, leading them to Mackenzie in the bedroom as she was regaining consciousness.

“It was a whole bunch of people,” Addison said of the police and firefighters entering her home. “They helped Mama. And I got my doctor kit, and then I used my toy doctor kit to help her.”

Addison’s father, Ben, at work at the time, had become concerned.

“Addison typically calls me after school every day, and I didn’t get a call,” Ben said. “So, I took a look at our playroom camera, and I saw Addison leading a police officer through our kitchen. So, I immediately started to head home.”

To calm the nerves of Addison and her two-year-old sister Victoria, Peabody Fire Lt. John LeClerc encouraged the girls to use their play doctor kit with first responders as they treated their mom.

Victoria played nurse, passing the stethoscope and blood pressure cuff to her doctor big sister.

“She deserves a lot of credit. She was very brave,” LeClerc said of Addison’s quick thinking. “I think her parents should be very proud of her, and I would hope that anyone’s kids would do the same thing.”

Mackenzie was evaluated at the hospital and released a few hours later, feeling sore but otherwise well.

“I am speechless of how amazing you did and how smart you are,” a proud Mackenzie said to her daughter. “You knew exactly what to do.”

Mackenzie and Ben have been teaching their kids what to do in an emergency since the age of two.

“You don’t know if it’s going to stick or not, but it did it did with Addison,” Ben said. “And she did an excellent job.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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