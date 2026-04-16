Abington police seeking public help in IDing woman claiming to have been kidnapped

ABINGTON, Mass. — The Abington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman captured on a ring camera claiming to have been kidnapped.

It happened early Tuesday morning, just before 3 a.m., when an unknown woman rang a doorbell at a residence on Karen Lane, claiming that she had been kidnapped and attempting to find an address.

The woman left shortly afterwards, and her identity and status are unknown.

The police ask that “anyone who may recognize this individual, witnessed any activity in the area around that time, or has any relevant information, please contact the Abington Police Department.”

To contact the department, call 781-878-3232.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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