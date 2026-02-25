Many still without power in Plymouth as Eversource crews continue restoration process

PLYMOUTH, MASS. — Thousands of people across parts of the South Shore and Cape Cod are still without power after a powerful blizzard hit the region on Monday.

Utility crews are now working around the clock to restore service.

Some communities like Plymouth could be waiting days, as the district canceled school for the rest of the week

Eversource says they restored service for about 100,000 customers on Tuesday, but there’s still a long way to go.

Thousands are still in the dark, trying to keep warm and local businesses say they want to get back to work soon.

President of Electric Operations Doug Foley says they established an estimated time of restoration to Friday. Customers can find an expected restoration time for their area here.

“Not all our customers are going to be restored on Friday, we’re going to continue to restore today and tomorrow, we’re going to bring a lot of those customers and get their power on a lot quicker,” he said.

“You can see an example we had a broken pole in this snow pile, the crews arrived here earlier, they cut the top of the pole and were able to float the primary phases up so we can re-energize this area,” he continued.

Even if service is restored for some clients, cell service might be out, and other obstacles may surface because of the storm.

“If you have cable TV or even cell service, a lot of that technology travels through the communication cable, so even though you have electricity you might have spotty or no wi-fi in your house,” said Foley.

Tavern on the Warf was one of the first businesses in the area to have electricity restored on Wednesday, for many others, lights are still out.

“We’ve been kind of patient with Eversource’s process,” said a worker from the restaurant.

“We’re one of the main businesses here that does a lot of like you know DoorDash and stuff like that so,” he said.

Boston 25 crews got a look on how they kept ingredients fresh for as long as they could.

“We have a really good walking system, here I’ll show you this really quick, fresh asparagus. it snaps still fresh.”

“We probably have over three thousand folks working on this particular restoration,” continued Foley.

Foley says crews will continue working around the clock until power is

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

