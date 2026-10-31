Ambulance carrying 3-year-old child involved in crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An ambulance transporting a 3-year-old child was involved in a crash in Attleboro.

According to Attleboro Fire, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Main Street near Sheffield Road and involved a Foxborough Fire Department ambulance and another vehicle.

Officials said the crash was minor and no injuries were reported among the first responders or drivers involved.

At the time, the Foxborough ambulance was taking the 3-year-old patient experiencing an allergic reactio to Sturdy Health Emergency Department.

Foxborough firefighters and paramedics continued treating the child at the scene until Attleboro paramedics arrived.

The patient was then transferred to an Attleboro Fire Department ambulance to continue the trip to the hospital.

A Foxborough paramedic went with the child and continued providing care alongside Attleboro paramedics.

“We’re thankful this crash wasn’t more serious and that no one was injured,” Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said. “Even after being involved in a motor vehicle crash, the Foxborough crew remained focused on their patient, continuing care and ensuring the patient reached the hospital safely.”

Attleboro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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