Middleton Select Board votes unanimously to end police chief’s employment

MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton Select Board has voted unanimously to end Police Chief William Sampson’s employment when his contract expires next year.

The decision comes as the chief pursues a discrimination lawsuit against the town.

The board voted 4-0 to terminate Sampson’s employment at the end of his contract on June 30, 2027.

Sampson, who has served as police chief since 2021, filed a lawsuit this year alleging disability discrimination by the town.

According to Sampson’s lawsuit, the town administrator gave him an ultimatum to resign or accept a disciplinary improvement plan just one week after he returned from leave for an injury suffered on duty.

Sampson’s attorney says the improvement plan gave the town administrator sole authority to evaluate the chief’s performance and determine whether his contract should be terminated.

During a hearing earlier this week, attorneys for both sides presented their cases to the Select Board.

An attorney for the town pointed to what was described as a communication breakdown and “an apathy in the execution of his duties.”

Sampson’s attorney pushed back, saying the chief had not previously been disciplined or told he was the subject of an investigation or disciplinary action.

Sampson’s lawsuit remains pending in court.

The town has not commented on the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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