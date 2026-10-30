35-year mystery: Man found in shallow grave in Mass. identified, death ruled homicide

QUINCY, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police have identified skeletal remains found in a shallow grave in Quincy over 30 years ago as a Randolph High School graduate whose death was ruled a homicide.

Police said they used advanced DNA sequencing and traditional genealogy research to identify the remains.

The remains are of Glenn Powers, a 1970 Randolph High School graduate, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Powers died of blunt force trauma and that his manner of death was homicide.

Officer said the shallow grave was discovered by a person walking in a wooded area near 270 Quarry St. on March 21, 1991.

The area has since been developed.

“We never forget a victim, no matter how much time goes by,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “The District Attorney’s Office and our local police partners do not refer to unsolved crimes as ‘cold cases.’ Every victim deserves justice and our office is committed to bringing some measure of closure to the families of the victims,” District Attorney Morrissey said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MSP tip line at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office at 781-830-4990, Quincy Police at 617-745-5768, or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE or 1-855-627-6583.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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